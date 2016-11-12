Conservatory group encourages concert attendance at recent discussion

On Sunday, Nov. 6, the group “A Tempo” presented its first campus-wide discussion of Fall Term in the Mead Witter Room of the Warch Campus Center, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“A Tempo” is a group associated with the Conservatory of Music, which strives to bolster attendance at events related to the arts on campus.

The topic of the discussion centered on Lawrence’s engagement with the aesthetic scene and aimed to encourage students to become more involved in the culture of music and musical performance outside of the academic agenda.

The talk also cited various reasons why the students at Lawrence, as well as the rest of the U.S., have gradually dropped their attendance to concerts that are not part of the school curriculum. At the discussion, it was concluded that an increased workload summated a large portion of the issue.

“A Tempo” suggested why regular concert attendance may further work to promote a more holistic liberal arts education for students at Lawrence and beyond.

“Aesthetic involvement incites creative thought,” shared junior and biology major Imran Islam, who attended the discussion. “No matter which area of study you are in, you can always benefit from a good concert or show. Making time for these is, I think, important for every student striving towards a liberal arts education because there is more to see in this world than just textbook after textbook.”

Islam concluded, “Talks like these help students come out of their shells a bit more.”