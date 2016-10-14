World News

Compiled by Mina Seo



Haiti

Devastating Hurricane Matthew pounded the southwestern coast of Haiti, killing more than 1,000 people and causing widespread flooding. Two weeks after the deadly hurricane, floodwater accelerated the spread of the already existing epidemic cholera.

Russia

President Vladimir Putin canceled a planned visit to France after Paris tried to reduce his scheduled events to the country. Putin was scheduled to meet solely with French President Hollande to discuss Syria’s situation. Instead of canceling the visit, Russia chose to postpone the meeting.

Colombia

President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Oct. 7, for seeking a peace agreement to end 52 years of civil war against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia–People’s Army (FARC). This decision was announced just five days after the voters in a referendum narrowly rejected the agreement. Since President Santos failed to clinch the peace deal due to the referendum result, the Nobel committee’s decision rekindles public aspiration to resolve long-lasting guerrilla warfare in Latin America.

Australia

Australia’s opposition Labor Party is planning to block the prime minister’s legislation to hold a referendum on same-sex marriage. Bill Shorten, the party’s leader, said the plebiscite will cost nearly $138 million and challenge the integrity of homosexual couples’ relationships that may also have a negative impact on Australian children.



Italy

Rome has cancelled its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, considering the potentially unaffordable expenses to prepare the games. Mayor of Rome Virgina Raggi said that Rome is still grappling to pay off the accumulated debt of hosting the 1960 Olympics.