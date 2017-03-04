Window scene “Main Street Part 2”

Excerpts from an overactive imagination.

LORRINE: Oh, you are still on the hook, don’t worry.

ETTA: Ignoring LORRINE. Here he comes! He’s adorable for a giant.

MAN: Hello, my name is Matthew.

ETTA and LORRINE share a look.

LORRINE: What can I do for ya, Matt?

MATT blushes. ETTA grins.

MATT: Well, actually, I couldn’t help but notice how pretty you are. ETTA snickers. And how distracting it is?

LORRINE: Cautiously. How do you mean?

MATT: Well, none of those people noticed you picking their pockets-

LORRINE: Sharply. I don’t know what you’re talking about, but my friend and I are needed elsewhere. So, if you don’t mind.

LORRINE grabs ETTA and turns away.

MATT: Quickly. Oh, no! I didn’t mean it like that!

LORRINE hesitates.

MATT: I was just wondering if you could, you know, teach me how to be, like, covert as well.

ETTA sighs, placing her hands over her heart.

ETTA: Oh, Lorrine, you have to help him now. That is the most adorable thing I have ever heard!

LORRINE: Matthew, you are over six feet tall. How, exactly, do you plan on being covert?

MATT: Exasperated. That’s what I need your help for! I know that I can’t do it on my own.

LORRINE contemplates.

LORRINE: Crossing her arms. What about your kid?

MATT: Oh, he’s just my cousin, Jeffrey. I’m babysitting him for today.

LORRINE: Yeah, but he has a cute factor. Less intimidating than you are.

MATT: But he wants a partnership, and I’m not looking for that right now.

LORRINE: If I help you, it would be a partnership.

MATT: I am aware of that.

LORRINE: Ah, so Jeffrey wanted more than you were willing to give him.

MATT shrugs.

LORRINE: We do this, it’s 60/40 the first few times, 50/50 when you start getting the hang of it. Then, eventually, you can keep all of your earns.

ETTA: Spoken like a professional.

MATT: Nodding. Those sound like terms I can agree to.

LORRINE extends her hand, and MATT shakes it.

JEFFREY: I still want my 15 bucks for pretending to be your kid.

LORRINE: You’ll get it, little dude. Looks at MATT. Do you have somewhere to take him?

MATT: Actually, my aunt just pulled up. He pulls three fives from his pocket. See you later, kid.

JEFFREY: It was nice doing business with you, Matt. He runs off.

LORRINE: Alright, Matt. Follow us if you want to improve your thieving skills.

THE END