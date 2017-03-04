Window scene “Main Street Part 2”

Excerpts from an overactive imagination.
LORRINE: Oh, you are still on the hook, don’t worry.
ETTA: Ignoring LORRINE. Here he comes! He’s adorable for a giant.
MAN: Hello, my name is Matthew.
ETTA and LORRINE share a look.
LORRINE: What can I do for ya, Matt?
MATT blushes. ETTA grins.
MATT: Well, actually, I couldn’t help but notice how pretty you are. ETTA snickers. And how distracting it is?
LORRINE: Cautiously. How do you mean?
MATT: Well, none of those people noticed you picking their pockets-
LORRINE: Sharply. I don’t know what you’re talking about, but my friend and I are needed elsewhere. So, if you don’t mind.
LORRINE grabs ETTA and turns away.
MATT: Quickly. Oh, no! I didn’t mean it like that!
LORRINE hesitates.
MATT: I was just wondering if you could, you know, teach me how to be, like, covert as well.
ETTA sighs, placing her hands over her heart.
ETTA: Oh, Lorrine, you have to help him now. That is the most adorable thing I have ever heard!
LORRINE: Matthew, you are over six feet tall. How, exactly, do you plan on being covert?
MATT: Exasperated. That’s what I need your help for! I know that I can’t do it on my own.
LORRINE contemplates.
LORRINE: Crossing her arms. What about your kid?
MATT: Oh, he’s just my cousin, Jeffrey. I’m babysitting him for today.
LORRINE: Yeah, but he has a cute factor. Less intimidating than you are.
MATT: But he wants a partnership, and I’m not looking for that right now.
LORRINE: If I help you, it would be a partnership.
MATT: I am aware of that.
LORRINE: Ah, so Jeffrey wanted more than you were willing to give him.
MATT shrugs.
LORRINE: We do this, it’s 60/40 the first few times, 50/50 when you start getting the hang of it. Then, eventually, you can keep all of your earns.
ETTA: Spoken like a professional.
MATT: Nodding. Those sound like terms I can agree to.
LORRINE extends her hand, and MATT shakes it.
JEFFREY: I still want my 15 bucks for pretending to be your kid.
LORRINE: You’ll get it, little dude. Looks at MATT. Do you have somewhere to take him?
MATT: Actually, my aunt just pulled up. He pulls three fives from his pocket. See you later, kid.
JEFFREY: It was nice doing business with you, Matt. He runs off.
LORRINE: Alright, Matt. Follow us if you want to improve your thieving skills.
THE END