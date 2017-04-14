Window Scene “Appointment”

Excerpts from an overactive imagination.
SETTING: Studio apartment. It is midday. LORRAINE is sitting at the kitchen island. LORRAINE: 75… 80… 83. Frick, that’s not enough. She sighs I really wanted that camera, too. Oh well, guess I’ll pay my rent instead.
Knock on the door.
LORRAINE: No one’s home!
ETTA: Muffled exasperation Lorraine!
LORRAINE: Oh, fine. She opens the door What brings you here on this outstanding Saturday?
ETTA: Crosses arms You know why I’m here, Lorraine.
LORRAINE: Yeah, but pretending I don’t is so much fun.
ETTA: Are you ready?
LORRAINE: Yeah, yeah. Stop rushing me.
ETTA: I wouldn’t need to if you didn’t take forever…
LORRAINE: Wait! I need to show you something.
ETTA: Warning Lorraine…
LORRAINE: You’re gonna love it! Come on!
She runs to a corner in the apartment. ETTA watches, impatient.
LORRAINE: Ta da!
She holds up two ball gowns.
ETTA: You didn’t!
LORRAINE: Smiling Of course I did.
ETTA grabs one of the gowns.
ETTA: Oh, this is gorgeous.
LORRAINE: They’ll be perfect for this weekend. But, of course, there are other things we’ll have to get as well. Heels, earrings-
ETTA: Lorraine.
LORRAINE: Wristlets, oh! Tiny purses-
ETTA: Lorraine…
LORRAINE: And we can’t forget going somewhere for our hair-
ETTA: Lorraine!
LORRAINE: What, Etta?! Can’t you hear I’m trying to plan?
ETTA: I know what you’re doing.
LORRAINE: Planning?
ETTA: Annoyed We need to go, now.
LORRAINE: Defeated Fine.
She grabs her purse and walks toward the door.
ETTA: Great. Next time, I’m sending Jeffrey.
LORRAINE: For what?
They leave the apartment. LORRAINE locks the door.
ETTA: It would be funny if anything.
LORRAINE: Firmly There won’t be a next time.
ETTA: Lorraine, you have to go to the dentist every six months.
LORRAINE: Covering her ears La la la, I can’t hear you.
ETTA shakes her head.
THE END