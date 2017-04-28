Window Scene “Good and Bad”

Excerpts from an overactive imagination.
SCENE: Matt and Lorraine are walking through an alley with trash bags, picking up plastic bottles and cans.
MATT: So, you like him.
LORRAINE: What are you on about Mathew?
MATT:
LORRAINE:
MATT:
LORRAINE: Annoyed I don’t like him—
MATT: … Right.
LORRAINE: —in the way you’re insinuating.
MATT: What way is that?
LORRAINE: That I would want to she shudders date him.
MATT: Confused I’m confused.
LORRAINE: I don’t want to date him, Mathew. I don’t want to date anyone.
MATT; Then why were you hiding?
LORRAINE: Sighs I was afraid.
MATT: Incredulous Of Ian? He’s, like, the least harmful guy.
LORRAINE: I know! That’s why I was afraid I would… she mutters steal from him.
MATT: I’m sorry, what?
LORRAINE; Rolling her eyes I was afraid I would steal from him, okay?! Are you happy now?
MATT: Laughing Raine, that is the most ridiculous— Why are you so afraid? You don’t even have qualms about stealing from teenagers.
LORRAINE: Yeah, but, I don’t know. It’s Ian.
MATT: I have no idea what that means.
LORRAINE: Quietly He’s my good person.
MATT: Am I going deaf, or are you becoming shy?
LORRAINE: Huffs He’s my good person, okay?
MATT: Well, what does that mean?
LORRAINE: If I can refrain from stealing from him, then I am still a good person.
MATT: … It doesn’t really work like that, Raine.
LORRAINE: Says who?
MATT: That’s just how it is.
LORRAINE: Not for me. He’s my good person, and that’s that.
MATT: If you say so.
LORRAINE: Alright, I’ve got a decent amount. We’re still good for the warehouse?
MATT: Yep, Dave’s got it all emptied out.
LORRAINE: Awesome. Let’s clean these out and start a real business.
MATT: What a good and honest woman you are, Lorraine.
THE END