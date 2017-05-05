Window Scene “The Art of Lying”

SCENE: Swimming pool. Lorraine is sitting alone on the steps in the water, but talking on the phone.
LORRAINE: Yes, Mom, I know.
LORRAINE’S MOM: Muffled Oh, but sometimes I worry about you. All alone in a big city by yourself.
LORRAINE: It’s not that big. Besides, I rarely go out anyway. You know, because I’m studying.
LM: Yes, of course. How are your classes? Is finance still giving you trouble?
LORRAINE: Who? Me? No, I got through that ages ago. My professor says I’m on track to finish with an A.
LM: That’s wonderful, honey! I knew you could do it.
LORRAINE: Well, I get all of my hard work and dedication from you, mom.
LM: Oh, stop it, Lor. But really, I am proud of you.
LORRAINE: Sighs Actually, Mom, I have to go now.
LM: Oh?
LORRAINE: Yep, just remembered I need to finish something and submit it tonight.
LM: Oh yeah, you had better get that done.
LORRAINE: Uh huh, I will, Mom. Bye!
LM: Love you.
LORRAINE: Love you, too.
LORRAINE hangs up and takes a deep breath. Her phone rings.
LORRAINE: Yo.
ETTA: How did the monthly go?
LORRAINE: Oh you know, I said some things, spun some tales. Said a little too much, but everything was a lie so it doesn’t really matter.
ETTA: That well, huh?
LORRAINE: So it goes.
ETTA: If you don’t like it, why don’t you drop the act?
LORRAINE: Ugh, Etta, you don’t understand. If I don’t get an education, I’m a nobody.
ETTA: But you’re not getting an education…
LORRAINE: Yeah, but my mom doesn’t know that.
ETTA: Okay, but, you’re supposed to graduate in, like, a year. How you gonna fake that?
LORRAINE: Gosh, Etta, do you even know me? I’m doing as well in finance as I thought. Some other class didn’t work out either. I have to take them over the summer at a community college, and they give me my degree there. No bells and whistles.
ETTA: And your mom’s gonna go for that?
LORRAINE: If I push really hard, yes, she will.
ETTA: Alright, alright. Do your thing, Raine. I’ve got to go, though.
LORRAINE: Yeah, yeah, have fun at your college party.
ETTA: See you soon. She hangs up.
LORRAINE: I’ll be doing my thing.
THE END