Window Scene “The Art of Lying”

MATT: Raine, it’s time to go.
LORRAINE: In a minute!
MATT: You said that 10 minutes ago.
LORRAINE: Do you want this to be successful or not, Matthew?
MATT: Annoyed My name is Matt!
LORRAINE: Mocking My name is Matt. Oh, hush.
She opens the door and MATT loses his balance.
LORRAINE: Shall we, Matthew?
MATT rolls his eyes.
MATT: Yeah, let’s go.
LORRAINE: Oh, don’t be grumpy. Here, you can drive.
She hands him her keys and gets into the passenger seat.
MATT: I don’t want to drive.
LORRAINE: Can you stop being a party pooper? For five minutes? Is that possible?
MATT sighs as he enters the car. He starts the car and pulls off.
MATT: You ask too many questions.
LORRAINE: If I don’t, who will?
MATT: Knock it off.
LORRAINE: Are you afraid of being inquisitive?
MATT: I’m driving, Raine, what more do you want from me?
LORRAINE: Honestly, Matt, you can’t just live life content. MATT raises his eyebrows If you’re content, then you’re not aware.
MATT: Of what?
LORRAINE: Of how imbalanced the world is! For what we do, we could caught and sent to jail. Put us on the top floor of some skyscraper in a thousand dollar suit, and we get praised.
MATT: Not all the time.
LORRAINE: Oh please. The fall guy is never the one who came up with the scheme. They’re just the one who has the least liability.
MATT: Right. Have you had experience with this, or…? He glances at her briefly before making a left turn
LORRAINE: Huffs No, not personally, but-
MATT: Uh, huh.
LORRAINE: BUT- I’ve been around. And, I mean- it’s obvious. You can’t have a top 1% without making sure the other 99% stay disenfranchised.
MATT: Woah, that’s a big word for a petty thief. He pulls into an abandoned lot. A rusted warehouse stretches across the landscape.
LORRAINE: Matthew, I’m being serious.
MATT parks the car and looks at her.
MATT: I know, Raine, but what can you do. You didn’t deny it, we are thieves. We are undermining an already broken system.
LORRAINE: Scoffing You’re talking like we’re bank owners in this story. My friend, we are Robin Hood. And we’re reclaiming what is ours.
MATT: By stealing from teenagers.
LORRAINE: Getting out of the car No, silly. By stealing from their parents.
THE END