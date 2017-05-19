Window scene “The Art of Lying”

Excerpts from an overactive imagination.
SCENE: Hazy bar. Very intimidating bikers and truckers are milling about. LORRAINE is smiling, MATT looks like he’s going to throw up.
MATT: Shaking his head No, nope, I do not want to do this anymore. Nuh uh.
LORRAINE: Stop freaking out and follow me.
MATT: I am not a fighter, Raine. I will leave–
LORRAINE: Georgie! How are you?
GEORGIE: Well I’m alright, little lady. Who’s this sick-looking fella with ya?
LORRAINE: This is Matthew, he’s my business partner.
GEORGIE: Howdy, Matthew. Why don’t you two follow me?
He leads them to a metal door at the end of the bar. He knocks two times, and it is opened. He walks through, LORRAINE follows closely, grabbing MATT as he lags behind.
MATT: Ow, you’re cutting off my circulation.
LORRAINE: Don’t be such a baby.
GEORGIE: Here she is! In the most pristine condition I could get her in. Almost brand new.
LORRAINE: Oh, Georgie, she’s beautiful! You’ve outdone yourself.
MATT: In awe She’s not kidding.
LORRAINE: I told you this would work, Matthew. Especially now.
MATT: Yeah, yeah. You’re right, I’m wrong.
GEORGIE: I can get my guys to deliver it on Saturday-
LORRAINE: No! I mean, can they deliver it tomorrow or Wednesday? We’d like to have it in advance, really set up the scene.
GEORGIE: Smiling You always were such a perfectionist. Of course, Lor. We’ll have it at your location by 11.
LORRAINE hugs him.
LORRAINE: You’re the best, Georgie.
MATT: Nodding Yeah, man, thank you so much.
GEORGIE: You can thank me when I finally see what you’re using her for!
LORRAINE: Don’t worry, Georgie, you know you’re going to get the best part.
GEORGIE: I had better!
THE END