They don’t

talk about it anymore.

Ever since the third wave,

it was considered a dud,

and…Oh, God.

A dud.

A failure.

When people stopped dying,

when they became adults,

when women started having children again,

they considered the project a failure.

These children,

born into bleakness.

What will they ever know?

What can they ever learn about real life?

A mercy, they called it.

As if mercy

had anything to do with it.

As if they

had any grasp on the concept.

As if they

cared.