Office of Career Services transitions leadership

Photo by Emma Gilshannon

On Monday, Feb. 12, Vice President for Student Life Chris Card announced that the current dean of Career Services, Mary Meany ’83, will be leaving Lawrence.

Meany graduated from Lawrence with a degree in government in 1983. She has been with the office of career services for six and a half years, working to support students in finding internships, graduate school, professional school and job opportunities, as well as collaborating with alumni, faculty and staff to create more opportunities for Lawrentians after college.

Card also announced that Anne Jones will be taking on the position of interim director for the Career Center as Lawrence executes a search for the career center’s next director.

Jones graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Minnesota, has previously worked at the Kimberly-Clark corporation in Neenah and is involved with a number of nonprofits in the Appleton area.