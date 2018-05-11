Fly on the Wall “As the World Turns”

The world was upside down. Not in the whole “my life has dramatically changed and I’m being dramatic” upside down, but literally upside down.

Sean was making coffee when the flip happened. So, you can surely imagine how that turned out. He winces as he lifts his hand out of the broken glass of his kitchen light fixture, which he had the fortune of falling on. He sighs as he looks at his now empty cup. And sighs once more as he looks around at his broken coffee machine, along with 97% of his kitchen.

“Oh, yeah, that was for today,” he mutters.

He carefully stands to survey the damage. Sean’s move into the apartment was still fairly new, as in he didn’t even have a television yet, so the coffee machine was actually the most expensive thing broken. He reckons he has a grand total of $83 worth of damage. He frowns as something interrupts his thought process.

It takes him a while to realize it’s the sound of his next-door neighbors arguing. The flip was hard enough for momentary hearing loss? That hadn’t happened since Sean was still in diapers. Speaking of, he should call his parents and make sure they’re okay. Walking to his phone, he smiles and shakes his head. He had to practically write an essay to his father to convince him that renewing their Flip Insurance would be worth it. The old man, like many others, was under the impression that flips were over, since it had been a good 15 years since the last one.

Sean, though, knew it was only a matter of time. He chuckles as he remembers his landlord’s puzzled look as he insisted on Flip Insurance for his own apartment. Not bad Sean, he thinks to himself.

After carefully stepping over glass, ceramic, and the contents of his laundry basket, Sean finds his phone under what was once an admittedly ugly amber flamingo. He already has a missed call, probably due to the fact that he couldn’t hear for a while there. He dials his mother back.

“Mom, hey. How are you and dad? I told you that you would need Flip Insurance.” He makes no effort to hide the smile in his voice.

“Oh, shut it!” his mother reprimands. “You know, all of your childhood photos fell? Yeah? All that glass – everywhere! Your father and I barely had time to strap ourselves in.”

Sean grimaces. He hadn’t thought about that. “Well, I told you not to switch to glass.” He says instead.

Sean’s mother sighs. “Yes, you are the great prophet, Sean. Goodbye, son.” She hangs up and Sean rolls his eyes.

His parents were the only ones so far to oppose the World’s choice in accepting Sean as a prophet. But Sean is convinced he will be good at it.

In fact, he knows that.