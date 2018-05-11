Horoscopes

Aries – Congrats on graduating!

Taurus – “Lucky” by Britney Spears starts playing in the background of your life.

Gemini – Too Cool 4 School! Go off!

Cancer – If you are feeling small, fly with the chickadees for a minute.

Leo – Shoot the breeze with a dog or two.

Virgo – Your leg hair is longer than the summer.

Libra – Please wash your Nalgene water bottle.

Scorpio – All rights reserved.

Sagittarius – Anthrax, baby!

Capricorn – Asbestos, baby!

Aquarius – Ain’t no point in even shuttin’ the gate.

Pisces – The next time you see a golf cart… well, you’ll know what to do.