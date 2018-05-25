The twenty-first annual Richard A. Harrison Symposium was held this past Saturday, May 19. The symposium consisted of presentations given by current Lawrence humanities and social science students on their research conducted over the past year. Pictured is senior Augusta Finzel presenting her research on the mammoth steppe ecosystem.
Photo by Spencer Washington.
Photo Features
The twenty-first annual Richard A. Harrison Symposium was held this past Saturday, May 19. The symposium consisted of presentations given by current Lawrence humanities and social science students on their research conducted over the past year. Pictured is senior Augusta Finzel presenting her research on the mammoth steppe ecosystem.
Tags