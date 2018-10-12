Wellness Fair promotes health and offers resources

Some of the tables at the Wellness Fair included the American Cancer Society.

Photos by David Baldwin.

To promote the different dimensions of wellness to the Lawrence community, the twelfth Wellness Fair was held by the Wellness Center. At the event, many different on-campus organizations as well as off-campus ones had booths set up in the Somerset Room in the Warch Campus Center to inform students about wellness on Tuesday, Oct.9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The different dimensions of wellness, as stated on the Wellness Services webpage, are physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, environmental, intellectual and occupational wellness. In order to cover all these different types of wellness, there were a large variety of booths for students to look at.

Some examples were Planned Parenthood, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Harbor House and other organizations which do work in Appleton. There was information on how to get the services provided by these organizations, but they also had information on how to volunteer with them.

Another group that was tabling was the National Farm to School Network. They provided information about food in schools, as well as research about the benefits of providing schools with food from local farms. This group also tabled in the Warch Campus Center on Thursday, Oct. 11 and was using apples as an example to spread awareness about their cause. They had students write down why apples were important to them.

The more popular vendors were ones with “anything that’s interactive,” said Director of Wellness and Recreation Erin Buenzli, “[Activities where] you can interact with the message but also have some fun.” There was an essential oil stand with different scents available and suggested combinations that could help with anxiety, insomnia, depression and more, or students could create any combination.

During the evening session there was also a therapy dog, Revere, for students to pet and relax with for stress relief. Some other interactive opportunities were rock painting, and the Center for Spiritual and Religious Life had an opportunity for students to write thank you cards. They also gave out information about the benefits handwriting with a pen has on the brain.

The Center for Academic Success also had a stand, and were giving out highlighters, along with information about how staying on top of academics and getting help when it is needed is important for intellectual and occupational wellness. The library was also there and had information about the various different resources it provides and also had free tea and temporary tattoos.

Free flu shots for Lawrence students and staff was another main component of the Wellness Fair. Other opportunities to get free flu shots outside of the Wellness Fair are Wednesday, Oct.17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Warch Campus Center, and Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. until 1. p.m. at the Conservatory.

To incentivize students to look at many of the booths, there was the opportunity to enter a raffle after having been to five booths at the Wellness Fair. The prizes being offered included a one-night stay at the Copper Leaf Hotel, a guided kayak tour, a one hour massage, a fit bit and various prize baskets.