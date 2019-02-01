HOROSCOPES -THE SIGNS AS FABRIC

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – Lycra: You’re powerful, but we can see right through you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Denim: Down to earth but still knows how to have a good time!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Two-toned pre-sequined fabric: You’ve been distant lately and I miss you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Tulle: Double duty as emergency cheese cloth.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Cotton: Boring.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – Percale: Isn’t it so nice to just lay your head on a 700 thread count percale pillow case? Literally nothing beats it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) – Muslin: We get it. You went to Parson’s School of Design.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Organza: You would wear a wedding dress to someone else’s wedding, wouldn’t you.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – Lace: Just a little something fun and flirty!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – Merino wool: Shear beauty.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Satin: Smooth and luxurious. Don’t lose yourself in all of that draping.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – Velvet: Tell me more about your time in New York City!