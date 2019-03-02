Statement regarding the March 1, 2019 issue of The Lawrentian

The Lawrentian Editorial Board apologizes for the harm caused by the photo we included as a part of the article “POC Empowerment Week concludes with Cultural Expressions,” and thanks those who have brought it to our attention. We recognize that the photo does not accurately reflect the overall tone and message of the event it is representing, and we are working toward implementing a system to ensure that errors like this do not happen again in the future. The Lawrentian is a student-run newspaper, and we are always striving to improve our journalistic practice; we are making an effort to be more involved with the ongoing conversation about diversity on campus, and we are constantly trying to be more conscious and representative of all voices and perspectives within the Lawrence community. Immediate steps toward this goal include organizing education about diversity and inclusion for all Lawrentian staff, restructuring the newspaper’s photographic and general review processes, and recalling all copies of the March 1, 2019 issue of The Lawrentian. Always, but especially during this time, we welcome all forms of feedback and recognize that it is important for channels of communication to remain open between The Lawrentian and its readership. To express concerns or to set up a meeting with our staff, please contact us by email at lawrentian@lawrence.edu.