After the fires burnt out, all that was left were shells

Whispers of smoke escaped their walls every once in a while

All day and night, echoes of former life reverberated

Reaching far into the wide abyss they once occupied

Mountains covered in ash

Wind full of the past

Abrasive as it erodes what is left of the present

Reclaiming, rebirthing

Nerves being allowed to feel for themselves again

Identity forged in fire

Never ending

Growing