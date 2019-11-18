World News

Hong Kong

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have continued to rage and, according to police, have put the country in a state of almost total collapse. Recently, a new round of protests erupted near the University of Hong Kong campus. Over 1,000 protesters set up barricades and clashed with police, resulting in tear gas and rubber bullets being fired. One protester lit a pro-Beijing supporter on fire. Students at several universities said that they will not be backing down. As of right now, the future of Hong Kong remains uncertain. (BBC)

Israel

A recent flare-up in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict occurred when Israel killed a Gaza militant named Baha Abu al-Ata and four others in a “surgical bombing.” This attack provoked both sides to launch rockets at each other. Schools and businesses closed and thousands sought shelter in bomb-proof rooms. Prior to his death, Abu al-Ata had caused much controversy, as he was responsible for many recent attacks, and the Israeli government had warned that he was a target. (BBC)

Bolivia

The former president Evo Morales has fled the country after a disputed election and weeks of protests. From Bolivia he fled to Mexico with help from the Mexican government. Deputy Head of State Jeanine Áñez has declared herself the interim president, despite the opposition party declaring a boycott of Morales entire party. However, she has agreed to hold new elections in a timely manner. (BBC)

Vietnam

An elusive fanged mouse deer, or chevrotain, previously thought to be extinct was recently sighted in Vietnam. This find has prompted many conservation groups to increase efforts in protecting the species as well as determining what the actual size of the population is. The world’s smallest hoofed mammal, chevrotain were thought to have been extinct for over 30 years. (CBS)

Mali

Fifty-four people have been killed in an attack on a military base in northern Mali in one of the region’s deadliest attacks in recent memory. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks; however, so far no evidence has surfaced to support that claim. France had troops stationed on the base, and the dead include one French soldier. This attack comes just several months after another attack claimed the lives of 38 Malian soldiers’ lives. These attacks are part of a wider campaign by the Islamic state to destabilize the entire region, and despite efforts by UN peacekeeping operations, they have been quite successful. (NBC)