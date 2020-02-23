ARIES (March 21-April 10): You will feel reflective this week. If you have been putting off an emotionally-taxing conversation with a family member, now is your chance to finally take that jump. You have the patience to deal with it.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20): You might feel ready to make some bold promises; control yourself. Confusion and impatience lead to regret. You might feel inspired to make creative plans for the future right now, but be prepared to change them when you feel more practical in the upcoming months.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone you thought you could rely on might become flaky. Trust yourself first and foremost; success is up to you. You harm yourself when you take too much stock in the emotions of those around you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You do not have to pretend to be nice. Your sign feels things strongly, and that is especially true this week, when your intense and powerful emotions might be hard to express without stepping on some toes. Do not apologize for feeling your feelings.

LEO (July 23-August 22): Stay on top of small tasks or they will add up and become overwhelming. Are you doing too much? Also, the people who oppose you do what they do for a reason. Try to figure out what you can learn from them.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22): Starting is the hardest part, but once you begin, your endeavors will seem easy this week. Making decisions based on your own pleasure seems scary, but it could lead to something exciting as long as you do not listen too much to those who don’t approve.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Are others’ expectations of you too high? It’s your responsibility to fix that. Prosperity and recognition await you if you slow down and plan your time based on your priorities.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): Something you loved in your childhood might come back this week and bring you happiness and new friendships. You also might face envy from those close to you this week; try to recognize it for what it is and not to take it too personally.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): You might face familial challenges, but your alignment offers stability and harmony that will help you get through them. Try to stay anchored in practicality while allowing yourself to imagine where the new takes you.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Mars is in your sign, allowing deliberate, persistent energy and careful consideration of consequences. You might feel stressed about all the short-term tasks you have right now, but in the long run they don’t matter as much as you might think.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Uncontrollable outside forces might make a change in your life, but be careful about making too many intentional commitments this week. Reach out to the relatives you miss the most; they will bring you joy.

PISCES (February 19-March 20): The sun entered your sign on February 18, allowing you to be guided by altruism and inclining you to dreaminess and flexibility. However, you’re in danger of self-pity. Review your priorities and figure out what your past is trying to tell you.