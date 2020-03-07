ARIES (March 21-April 10): You are at the mercy of your feelings this week. Try to keep calm and keep them to yourself until you have time to mull them over. Slow down and appreciate what you have.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20): Venus is in your sign; that means that physical, in-the-moment expressions of love will be important for the next month. Be wary of treating people with possessiveness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your impatience could lead to mistakes. You tend to shoot down advice because of your immediate negative emotional reaction, but listening could open a door for you this week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The astral influences will open new mental paths through which you can solve your problems. This week will be busy; carefully consider the commitments you make.

LEO (July 23-August 22): Calmness and generosity will be yours this week. Be patient when communicating; your words could easily be misunderstood this week.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22): The full moon in your sign gives you clarity about your future. What others expect of you might not be what is right. What fulfills you?

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Communication might be challenging this week. Misunderstandings can cause anger, but if you keep your cool, it will pay off.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21): People around you might make rash decisions but you do not have to go along with them. Think for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): You feel restless, causing irritation and a tendency to quarrel. The same planetary interactions will also give you the courage to try something new or realize a goal.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): When you fail, it tends to be because you ignore good advice. Listen to the people who care about you this week. The changes you know you have to make in your life will happen smoothly if you do.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): You will feel emotional this week, and you might feel the need to get involved in arguments, but do your best to mind your own business. If you do not communicate your plans with those you love, you risk trouble.

PISCES (February 19-March 20): It is easy to forget that your impulsiveness can hurt others. Be patient and think of those around you. Starting this week, Mercury is in your sign, bringing openness to new ideas and hunger for information.