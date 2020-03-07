Sorority fundraises for CASA

In order to raise money for the Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (CASA), members of Kappa Alpha Theta recently sold chocolate-covered fruit in the Warch Campus Center. The Lawrence chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta raises money for CASA throughout the year with various fundraising events, including Kicks for CASA during Greek Week.

CASA is one of Kappa Alpha Theta’s national philanthropies, which means that all Theta chapters raise money that will benefit CASA in some way. In addition to supporting CASA on a national level, Lawrence Kappa Alpha Theta sisters also support the CASA of the Fox Cities through non-monetary means. One such way includes helping run a gala for CASA, called CASAblanca.

CASA supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy to provide abused or neglected children in the United States with safety and an opportunity to thrive. CASA volunteers are average citizens who are trained by the CASA program and then appointed by judges in order to advocate for children in court cases.

The volunteers remain with their given case until the case has been closed, and the child has been placed in a permanent home. Often, CASA volunteers act as the one constant adult presence in these children’s lives.

Volunteers also work with professionals in the legal system in order to ensure that the judge is able to make a decision that reflects the best interests of the child. Many of the children involved in CASA are in foster care, but through CASA’s Best-Interest Advocacy program, the intention is to return them to their original families.

According to the CASA model, the Best-Interest Advocacy “is driven by the guiding principle that children grow and develop best with their family of origin, if that can be safely achieved.”

Kappa Alpha Theta has been supporting CASA since 1989 and has recently committed $1 million to the cause.

In addition to CASA, Kappa Alpha Theta’s other philanthropic partner is the Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation. The Theta Foundation provides many resources to members of the sorority, including scholarships, service-learning and leadership grants. The Theta Foundation awards more than $1.1 million each year.

Each Panhellenic sorority on campus has its own philanthropy that they support through fundraising and service.