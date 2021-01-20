Become a part of The Lawrentian – Apply

While The Lawrentian is always hiring new writers, artists, and photographers, right now we’re also looking to hire people for our upcoming news cycle! We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: Editor in Chief, Managing Editor, Arts & Entertainment Section Editor, and Photo Editor.

No previous experience is required, and all students who will be enrolled at Lawrence next year are eligible to apply. Our news cycle runs from Spring Term to Winter Term, so this is a 3-term commitment.

Each of these positions provides students great opportunities to improve their writing as well as gain communication and managerial skills. These are paid positions which range from roughly 5-15 hours each week, depending on the position.

Applications for the editor in chief position close Friday, January 29th. All other applications will remain open an additional week, closing on Friday, February 5th. Applicants will need to schedule an interview if they are interested in the editor in chief or the managing editor position.

Writer/Photographer/Artist Application Link

Editorial Board Applications Link

Editorial Board Job Descriptions Link

If anyone has any questions about the applications or anything regarding The Lawrentian, they can email lawrentian@lawrence.edu or reach out directly to the current editor in chief, Dannielle Konz, at dannielle.e.konz@lawrence.edu or myself at molly.a.ruffing@lawrence.edu.