Title IX transition continues, new interim coordinator begins work

On May 6, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion and Associate Dean of the Faculty Dr. Kimberly Barrett announced that Martha Compton will serve as the Interim Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator. Compton is the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Client Relations at Grand River Solutions. In the email, Barrett stated that Compton “is a nationally recognized expert in Title IX and student conduct and recently completed her term as President of the Association for Student Conduct Administration.”

Barrett said that the office of Diversity and Inclusion was already working with Grand River Solutions to review a variety of Lawrence’s policies, calling their knowledge of education, human resources and law quite extensive and impressive. According to their website, Grand River Solutions works to “bring systemic change to how school districts and institutions of higher education address their Clery Act and Title IX obligations.” Because of this demonstrated expertise, Barrett said, Compton was the perfect fit for the interim position.

According to Compton, the transition process into the role of Interim Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator has been going smoothly. Compton has over 20 years of experience in higher education with her most recent position being the Dean of Students at Concordia University Texas. Compton further stated that she has worked at a variety of private and public institutions and that the majority of her higher education experience has focused on work within student conduct and Title IX.

Additionally, the responsibilities of the Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator position have been expanded, according to Barret. Previously, the main responsibilities of the position included coordinating the Title IX process, informing the campus community about Title IX and connecting students with support services. Now, along with the previously stated roles, the Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator will also be responsible for ensuring that Lawrence’s current processes and policies address multiple types of discrimination, said Barrett.

Further, Compton said that as Interim Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator, she has been focused on responding to reports, helping to ensure that students have resources, making sure students understand their rights and options and ensuring that faculty and staff are trained on Title IX. Compton is also working on revising the interim Title IX policy in hopes of making it permanent this summer.

Barrett hopes to have the search for the new Coordinator of Equity & Title IX Coordinator concluded by August or September. As of May 13, the search committee, made up of students, faculty and staff, was in the process of conducting preliminary interviews.