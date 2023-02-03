brushed my hand while dancing caught my eye while glancing beautiful misunderstandings dropped all my apprehension lived to catch your attention caught up in your perfection i tried my best to hide my feelings but any fool would know your best friend told me i was clinging but i didn’t dare to let you go takeout in paper cartons singing to dolly parton initials in the margins ignored my mother’s warnings ‘cause you were worth adoring till i woke up each morning your stardust smile under disco lights your wide-eyed wonder at the city sights till i stepped too close and tripped a wire and sent us tumbling into fire quick was the flying, hard was the fall double or nothing, so i lost it all i waited lifetimes for her answer only to wish i'd never asked her left my heart in your basement you were my favorite bracelet an heirloom with no replacement your presence was enchanting swift flight and swifter landing beautiful misunderstandings