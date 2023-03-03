My soul is a fortress under siege Only your love can rescue me Watching the world through an iron gate Don’t know how much longer I can wait Another day alone in the cold Every night’s getting longer without my lover by my side And I’ll keep waiting by the phone Praying you’re out there and you’re coming home tonight My body is frozen in the dark Try to picture you, but I try too hard Now the snow outside stands a hundred feet And you’re a hundred worlds away from me Let me pledge my loyalty on my knees Every minute I live without your sweet love is torture I need to feel that precious heat Walk with me in the summer when the sun shines on the orchard My lips are blue from not kissing you I stand at the window, waiting for spring But no flowers have bloomed since I lost everything My world is obliterated in white, haunted by ghosts My bitter heart never loved much in my lifetime, but I loved you the most Your body is gone, but the warmth of you lingers Chills on my skin, but they’re not from your fingers Darling, it’s been a long winter