An Age By An Age

·
PoetryVariety
··1 min read
What is normal?

That little zero,
followed
by a dot,
followed
by a number,
followed
by a percent sign.
Helicopter waiting,
air lifted away.

Is that normal?

A baby
learning to nurse,
learning to be quiet,
in the ER
in between
surgeries
with tiny percentages.

How can this be normal?

Have to heal from this one,
before we can start on the next.
Survival rates
what silly little numbers,
A role of the dice.
Butterflied out
on the operating table.

This can't be normal.

Brain
            Heart
                        Eyes
                                    Spine
Spine,
they have to put in
a tap, a spigot.
Too much pressure,
too much liquid.
Turn the key,
watch it flow.

This is normal
for her.
And after making it
this far,
let's let normal
be objective.
©The Lawrentian 2022. All Rights Reserved.