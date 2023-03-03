An Age By An Age

What is normal? That little zero, followed by a dot, followed by a number, followed by a percent sign. Helicopter waiting, air lifted away. Is that normal? A baby learning to nurse, learning to be quiet, in the ER in between surgeries with tiny percentages. How can this be normal? Have to heal from this one, before we can start on the next. Survival rates what silly little numbers, A role of the dice. Butterflied out on the operating table. This can't be normal. Brain Heart Eyes Spine Spine, they have to put in a tap, a spigot. Too much pressure, too much liquid. Turn the key, watch it flow. This is normal for her. And after making it this far, let's let normal be objective.