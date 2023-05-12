The Lawrentian
News
News
LUCC launches Student Compensation Task Force to investigate student wages
LUCC approves group housing decisions for 2023-24 academic year
PAO collaborates with LUNA and PRISM to celebrate AAPI Month
Sports
Sports
Did you hear? The cheating scandal that rocked the chess world
A historic season for Tottenham’s Harry Kane
Student-athlete highlight: Mattie Letendre
Variety
Variety
The Testimony of Mary Magdalene
When You Leave Me
The Second Verse: Act 1, Scene 5
Poetry
Features
Features
Historical photo feature: Milwaukee-Downer College’s annual Field Days
Bringing underrepresented stories to light: Arkana bookstore opens in downtown Appleton
Alana’s Norway Adventures
Photo Feature
Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
Unsung artists reach the surface
The suffocation of female oppression in “The Tale of Princess Kaguya”
Art exhibition review: deconstructing Russian history through art, architecture and academia
Book Review
Movie Review
Student Recital
Opinions & Editorials
Opinions & Editorials
Oops! I gerrymandered the comic
Self-care is not a competition
Journalistic neutrality and objectivity are not the same
Letters to the Editor
Guest Essays
Community
Community
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
About
Journalistic Integrity
Diversity & Inclusion
Letters to the Editor and Guest Essays
Editorial Policy
Advertising Policy
Subscriptions & Newsletters
Hiring
Handbook
Contact
See all results
Reading
Creature Feature 14
Share
Tweet
Creature Feature 14
Mara Logan
·
Variety
·
May 12, 2023
·
1 min read
News
Sports
Variety
Poetry
Features
Photo Feature
Arts & Entertainment
Book Review
Movie Review
Student Recital
Opinions & Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Guest Essays
Community
About
Journalistic Integrity
Diversity & Inclusion
Letters to the Editor and Guest Essays
Editorial Policy
Advertising Policy
Subscriptions & Newsletters
Hiring
Handbook
Contact
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
variety
arts and entertainment
op-ed
highlights
news
See all results
<iframe src="https://thelawrentian.substack.com/embed"