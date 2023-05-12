When You Leave Me

PoetryVariety
··1 min read
when you leave me, i will hold no funeral

i will bury our love in an unmarked grave

safe from the crowds of mourners
who only speak your name in vain


i will barricade your honor
under the tongue that never confessed

behind the lips you never kissed

inside the body that could not endure

all the impossible things I longed for

even when your body is long gone,
i will protect your precious name
like a soldier guarding his sovereign’s throne

from a dozen pretenders’ claims

i will build your monument in my own bones
on a windswept moor i shall grieve alone

in eternal vigil over our memories
where your beauty will live immortally
