The clock stops the time is done pencils down papers in The many months they come to a close in a way both expected and completely alien The boxes are packed and taped and stored waiting in the dark until they are needed again Turn off the lights lock up the doors check under the bed and draw the shades Walk out to the car engine running to race off into the sunset to three months of openness to the comfort of home's bed to sleep like the dead and relax to curl into a hot bath and breathe Walk out to freedom