Freedom

The clock stops
the time is done
pencils down
papers in

The many months
they come to a close 
in a way both expected
and completely alien

The boxes are packed
and taped and stored
waiting in the dark
until they are needed again

Turn off the lights
lock up the doors
check under the bed
and draw the shades

Walk out
          to the car engine running
               to race off into the sunset
                    to three months of openness
                         to the comfort of home's bed
                              to sleep like the dead and relax
                                   to curl into a hot bath and breathe 
Walk out
                 to freedom
