Photo Poll & Unedited Board

“Sprite and salted plum.” — Darren Lam

What is the best additive for lemonade?

“Peach.” — Cat Chu
“Huckleberry.” — Matthew Kandziora
“Mint, ginger or basil.” — Walden Hoddie
“Arsenic.” — Eli Tedesco
“Tea, to make an Arnold Palmer.” — Gordon Li Wang
“Ginger or basil.” — Lili Kareken
“Strawberry.” — Adrian Risilia and Gregory Hamilton
“Tequila.” — Kianni McCain
Alex Stanger, Photo Editor “Popcorn.”
Evy Best, Co-Editor-in-Chief “Sparkling.”
Niranjana Mittal, Variety Editor “Strawberry.”

Photos by Adam Fleischer and Alex Stanger.

