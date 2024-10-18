when you have cast off your lace-edged ivory notions of girlhood,

you will bleed.

when you first flee the village in pursuit of a daydream,

you will crawl through brambles and climb thorn-laden walls

that steal an inch of your young skin for each breath of freedom.

you will learn that to be free is to be loose,

and no mere cloth will shield you from the leering eyes of man,

no matter how fiercely you flinch from their ravenous gaze.

when you find beauty, you will learn you are ravenous too,

that starvation will not quell the hunger that splits your flesh.

you will wrap your curious tongue around the tenderest of fruits

and waste a fortnight tasting a heathen’s heaven before waking

naked and ashamed of your own gluttonous heart.



when you have begged your own soul not to seek the reaper

and bled away every drop of your family line

when you have found home in the hands of a hardened stranger

and broken your own heart to spare him your cruelty

when you have raged and wept and shattered

to form a woman from the fragments of a girl

soaked in scarlet, held together by sheer will,

you will recall my wild youth with a twinge of sisterhood

as a bright-eyed girl of 18 stares incredulously

at you, attorney at law, cruel creature

with an angel’s face and a serpent’s bite,

a bad woman. she vows she’ll never be

so wicked, so wrong. she swears she is good

not like you.

not like me.

