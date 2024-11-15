The Lawrentian
News
News
A dialogue on the Conservatory of Music
Dr. Marcus Lewis gives talk on Ho-Chunk resilience
New student service–focused LUCC committee being implemented this Fall Term
Sports
Sports
Lawrence University’s Vikings shoot their way into a fierce 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Raiders at the Appleton Ice Center
New school, no problem: first-year runners help Lawrence Cross Country race to success
Swimming and Diving see strong starts to the season
Variety
Variety
The City
Take A Stroll
Portrait 1
Poetry
Features
Features
Historical photo feature:Lantern Night
Students arrive at the Japanese Cultural Exchange Club cookout
The Twitcher: a birding column
Photo Feature
Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”: a fun but unnecessary sequel
Fred Sturm Jazz Weekend: Saturday event
“The Bastard’s Review”: “Townie” craft talk
Book Review
Movie Review
Student Recital
Opinions & Editorials
Opinions & Editorials
Stop calling women’s athletes “lady Vikes”
What I learned from my abusive relationship
Country music is not as bad as they say
Letters to the Editor
Guest Essays
Community
Community
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
About
Journalistic Integrity
Diversity & Inclusion
Letters to the Editor and Guest Essays
Editorial Policy
Advertising Policy
Subscriptions & Newsletter
Hiring
Handbook
Donations
Contact
See all results
Reading
El machismo mata
Share
Tweet
El machismo mata
Renee Iris Bernal
·
Highlights
Variety
·
November 15, 2024
·
1 min read
News
Sports
Variety
Poetry
Features
Photo Feature
Arts & Entertainment
Book Review
Movie Review
Student Recital
Opinions & Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Guest Essays
Community
About
Journalistic Integrity
Diversity & Inclusion
Letters to the Editor and Guest Essays
Editorial Policy
Advertising Policy
Subscriptions & Newsletter
Hiring
Handbook
Donations
Contact
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
variety
highlights
arts and entertainment
op-ed
news
See all results
<iframe src="https://thelawrentian.substack.com/embed"