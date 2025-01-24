Stories for Children

I once went into a classroom of fourth graders who were completing a silent reading of “The

Odyssey.” I tapped a child’s shoulder and asked her what she was reading.



She pointed to a picture next to the text. “The naked man,” she said.



Odysseus was indeed naked whilst fighting off a hoard of suitors. I looked away and asked what the naked man was doing.



She pointed to another picture. “Chopping off that naked man’s head.”



Indeed, he was holding up a beheaded corpse with wide, unseeing eyes. I asked what she thought of the story.



She looked me dead in the eyes and said, “The naked dude has no rizz.”