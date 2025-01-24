Lawrence holds 34th Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

On Monday, Jan. 20, Lawrence University held its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The event, open to the Appleton community, took place in Lawrence’s Memorial Chapel. Laura A. Jones, the Director of Lawrence’s Diversity and Intercultural Center (D&IC), discussed why Lawrence holds the event.

Lawrentian musicians and the local MLK choir perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Photo by Danny Damiani

“It is important to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and to honor his legacy, which is why we continue to host the celebration,” Jones said. “It is also an opportunity to recognize community members who have upheld Dr. King’s legacy and what he stood for.”

The theme of the celebration was “The Arch of Justice,” which comes from an influential King quote. Many of the addresses throughout the night referenced this theme and paid homage to King’s words and message. Jones said that the planning committee picked the theme to involve conversations around what justice looks like for different individuals.

Jones also emphasized the importance of music as a focal point of the MLK Day celebration. For this reason, she said the planning committee decided to include a volunteer community choir for the first time.

“There are songs that resonate with the message of Dr. King, and music also uplifts the individuals who are participating […] and attending the event,” Jones said.

According to Jones, since the event is a community celebration, the planning committee tried to include as many voices as possible. The event began with live music from the on-campus band NOIR. A student speaker from Appleton North High School, Evangelina Rattray, then read excerpts from one of King’s speeches, “Our God is Marching On!” After that, fifth-year Preston Parker, a local musical performance artist, led the Ọmọladé Academy in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem. A local pastor, Walter Ragland, followed, leading a prayer in remembrance of King.

After the prayer, the celebration’s keynote speaker, Associate Professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University Charisse Burden-Stelly, gave a speech regarding King’s importance. In her speech, Dr. Burden-Stelly emphasized taking Dr. King’s message of peaceful protest and solidarity as he meant it, and not as some may try to twist it. She also discussed how revolutionaries are dedicated to change because of their love for humanity, and how in return they discover humanity and love in revolution.

The event ended with a collaborative rendition of “Lean on Me” by the MLK Community Choir, the Ọmọladé Academy and NOIR.