If an eyelash falls into your glass

are you drinking a liquid wish?

If you see it, and wish upon it,

and it disappear into you, does

the magic disappear as well?



Or are you simply taking back

the potential for the wish.

The part of you primed for the

magic to flow through it.



Does every bat of your eyes

deprive you of magic or in

the other way, does it charge?



Or is it simply that you should

have gotten a cover for your cup?