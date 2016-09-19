Tennis rebounds from defeat

Lawrence’s Women’s Tennis Team has started off the season with a strong record of 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the Midwest Conference. The season started out a little bumpy with losses against St. Norbert College and UW-La Crosse, but the team rebounded this previous weekend elegantly by defeating Knox College 5-4, sweeping Monmouth College 9-0 and Illinois College 9-0.

The match at Knox College on Friday was close throughout the entire competition. The Vikings started off with a 2-1 lead over Knox after doubles with Katie Frankel, senior, and Lindsay Holsen, junior, winning over Savannah Sailors and Maddie Schacht of Knox, 8-1, and Annie Harincar, sophomore, and Alicia Lex, senior, winning over Melissa Smith and Anna McDermott of Knox, 8-6. Frankel bested Emily Miller of Knox, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Holsen defeated Maddie Schacht of Knox 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Lex’s win over Sierra Henry of Knox 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles sealed Lawrence’s win over Knox College, and with the momentum of this win, the Vikings were able to continue their competitive streak the next day.

The Vikings were able to shutout Illinois College and Monmouth College on Saturday. At Monmouth, the Vikings had a strong match as a team, while El Goblirsch, sophomore, and Lex paired up to defeat Lexi Tibbs and Simone Johnson at No. 3 doubles with a record of 8-0. Frankel and Holsen, and Harincar and Alexis Shannon, freshman, won their double matches with a record of 8-1. Goblirsch was able to claim a 6-0, 6-0 win on No. 5 singles, while Lex did the same on No. 6 singles. Shannon was able to grab her first collegiate singles win during the match against Monmouth’s Tibbs 6-1, 6-1, while Frankel won at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 record and Holsen won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1

At Illinois College, Vikings’ Frankel at No. 1, Holsen at No. 2, and Katie Nottberg at No. 6, sophomore, were all able to go 6-0, 6-0 in their single matches at Illinois College, while Shannon and Goblirsch were able to go 8-0 in No. 3 doubles against Madelyn Deardorff and Sara Timberlake of Illinois College, while Frankel and Holsen won over Jovanna Chavez and Sally Kate Hixson at No. 1 doubles, 8-2 and Harincar and Nottberg won over Lisa Noggle and Lena Reed at No. 2 doubles, 8-3.

With the season starting off with a good record, Lawrence’s Women’s Tennis Team will continue to further improve their standings in the Midwest Conference at home against Lake Forest College and Beloit College on Saturday at 9 am and 3 pm, respectively, with the momentum they have picked up from their phenomenal wins against Knox, Monmouth, and Illinois College.