Seniority Report: Midterm Reflections

I don’t know if it’s just me, but lately things have got me feeling a little down. The pouring rain and swaths of sheer ice are really chipping away at my composure here. Midterms are approaching and bringing with them an array of upcoming exams, lab assignments or essays. Current politics are infuriating and frightening to say the least. In an effort to look on the bright side (or at least to find some distant glow), I am looking for some reminders of what there is to be thankful for.

Not getting sick. From bedridden days with the flu to aching, sniffling colds, if you’ve managed to avoid the current plague taking out everyone’s roommate, you’re lucky. If you think you’ve managed to totally avoid it, however, you’re probably wrong. What goes around comes around. Canceled classes. With classes already not in session Monday of last week in celebration of MLK Day, the week became even sweeter when Tuesday morning was deemed too icy for folks to make the journey to class. Of course if you’re like me and you don’t have classes in the morning anyway, it was largely irrelevant and definitely anti-climatic, but next time we’ll just cheer for a temporary mid-afternoon icing instead. The upcoming President’s Ball and Winter Carnival. C’mon, we all know the whole dancing thing and music scene is merely an excuse to beeline for the chocolate fondue fountain and Oreos. It’s a rare opportunity for limitless tasty creations that should not be ignored. Nasty women (or supporting them). With marches across the country this past weekend in support of women’s rights and forward momentum in spite of contrary rhetoric and action, it’s inspiring to see people showing up and getting in the way. The month of February. Why? It’s only 28 days. It’s short. It’s sweet. And the groundhog will hopefully be blinded to any and all semblance of a shadow.