Window Scene: “Fortune”

SCENE, Alley at dusk. A shadowed figure looms as a group of four friends walk through the darkness.

MILLIE: And then he was all like-

MARSHA: WAIT!

The other girls stop and look at her.

ZOE: What’s wrong?

MARSHA: Didn’t we already go down this alley?

MILLIE: Oh come on, Marsha, don’t be an idiot! Of course we didn’t…

Her voice trails off as she notices the same hanging sign she’d made fun of earlier.

“MADAME HEIRONIE’S PALM READINGS”

MARSHA: You were saying?

ALEX: Shh! Did you see that?

MILLIE: See what‽

The shadowed figure moves forward, removing their hood.

HEIRONIE: Do not be afraid, my little angels. Fate, and fortune, have brought you twice here to me.

ZOE: Whispering. She’s beautiful.

ALEX: Whispering. It’s too dark! You can’t even see her!

HEIRONIE: No need to whisper, my children. Come closer, instead.

MARSHA: Yeah, we should definitely not do that.

ZOE: Oh, lighten up, Marsha. Whispering. What’s the harm of getting our fortunes told?

MARSHA rolls her eyes.

MARSHA: You don’t even believe in this stuff, Zoe.

MILLIE bumps her shoulder with MARSHA’s.

MILLIE: Live a little, girl.

The group moves forward without MARSHA. She hesitates, then follows them.

MARSHA: Wait, you guys!

She catches up to them as they reach HEIRONIE.

HEIRONIE extends her arm to an open doorway behind her.

HEIRONIE: Enter, my lovelies.

ALEX: After you, sweetheart.

HEIRONIE: Of course. Follow me.

The group enters the doorway. It turns out to be a small, but spacious and moderately lit room.

HEIRONIE: Please, have a seat.

ZOE: Actually, we really shouldn’t stay long. Can you read all of us at once?

HEIRONIE: Oh, of course! Stand under the beads, please.

The group obeys, and HEIRONIE sits at a table holding a crystal ball.

ALEX: Muttering. This should be good.

HEIRONIE: In a deep voice. Bhfuil an tú scanraigh mo focal mar.

The group begins to look frightened.

HEIRONIE: Ná bíodh imní ort, déanfid tú thiomáint chreidiúint i mé.*

ZOE: Astonished. Oh, my god!

HEIRONIE: Yelling. Agus tú tabhairfaidh airgead dom!**

A light pops and the group screams. HEIRONIE rises.

HEIRONIE: My lovelies, I saw horrors that will try you and test you in the years to come. Boyfriends, pets, school. Here in my shop, I have protective gems. I recommend you each get one.

MARSHA: Nodding fervently. Yes, of course!

MILLIE elbows her. The two begin whispering.

MILLIE: You didn’t even believe in this!

MARSHA: I was scared! And now I believe.

MILLIE: We don’t even know what she said.

MARSHA: Exactly! Louder. We’ll each take a gem, Madame Heironie.

HEIRONIE: Blissful! I already have a set picked out for you angels.

ZOE: Oh, of course! Because you knew we were coming, right?

HEIRONIE: Belatedly. Yep! Okay, grand total will be $51.68…Are we splitting four ways?

MARSHA: No, I think it’s only right that I pay.

She pays and the group leaves with their gems.

HEIRONIE: Phew! It was getting hot in here!

She removes her wig, revealing that she is actually LORRINE.

HEIRONIE: I hope they don’t leave those chocolates in their pockets.

THE END

(Lorrine’s “speech”: *“Are you scared of my words? Do not worry, they shall drive you to believe in me… **And you will give me your money!”)