World News

Compiled by Kelsey Kaufmann

Morocco

Morocco moved to rejoin the African Union (AU) after a 30 year hiatus due to political dispute with Western Sahara, a territory it claimed ownership of at the time of its exit. It was voted in 39-9 as the last country to join the AU.

Asia

Millions gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 28. This day marked the beginning of the Year of the Rooster, which is to last until Feb. 15, 2018. Thousands of people are estimated to have traveled to China and neighboring countries for the yearly celebration.

Europe

The European Union (EU) added the United States to the list of growing international threats to be discussed at their upcoming meeting on Feb. 3 alongside Russia and China. European Council President Donald Tusk urged the EU to consider its relationship with America in light of President Trump’s recent executive orders, as well as his support for Brexit.

Ukraine

An evacuation order is underway for the town of Avdiivka due to renewed conflict with Russian rebels. Ukrainian officials say that approximately 9,000 residents will be relocated to nearby towns if the fighting continues to escalate. It is thought that the town is being targeted due to its importance to Ukraine’s steel industry.

Canada

A gunman killed six in an attack on a Québec City mosque during prayer late Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials claim the attack was an act of terrorism against the Muslim community by an alt-right gunman. Prime suspect Alexandre Bissonette is being charged on six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.