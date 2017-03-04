World news

Compiled by Kelsey Kaufmann

India

Protests erupted at the funeral of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian aviation engineer killed in a racially motivated attack in Kansas last week. The funeral was held in Hyderabad, India, near the victim’s hometown, where attendees chanted “Down with Trump” and held up signs condemning racism in the United States. Adam Purinton, the shooter, is awaiting a final verdict on his sentencing, which could be as harsh as the death penalty if ruled to be a hate crime.

The Philippines

70-year-old German tourist Jurgen Kantner was abducted and beheaded by the Philippines-based terrorist group Abu Sayyaf. The videotaped beheading was released after the passage of the Feb. 26 deadline for the payment of a $600,000 ransom to the ISIL-affiliated group. Both Philippines and German officials have condemned the attack and state that they are working to bring Abu Sayyaf to justice.

North Korea

Charges have been filed against two women suspected of killing Kim Jong Un’s half-brother. The suspects, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Indonesia and Vietnam, are said to have rubbed VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam’s face, leading to his death approximately 20 minutes later. There is an unconfirmed suspicion that Kim Jong Un had a role in this death.

Germany

The annual Düsseldorf Karneval parade drew worldwide attention for its politically charged floats. Floats mocking Donald Trump, Theresa May and Marine Le Pen were the centerpieces of controversy, with Trump’s float depicting the Statue of Liberty holding the head of Trump as well as a float comparing Trump, Le Pen and Wilders to Adolf Hitler. Many parade attendees wore costumes of these controversial figures, as well, in support of the message being sent.

U.N.

Russian and Chinese delegates vetoed a measure backed by the U.S. at the U.N. Security Council to punish Syria over the use of chemical warfare in the form of chlorine and mustard gases. This vote was placed in direct opposition of U.S. interest and led to a confrontation between U.S. delegate Nikki Haley, who sees sanctions as vital, and Russian delegate Vladimir Safronkov. Safronkov stated that Russia’s vote reflected their concern that sanctions could influence peace talks currently underway.