The Hat Trick ““Blasphemy”

a serial story written by the Creative Writing Club.

Where am I? How did I get here? Who am I?

“Where did I place my hat?” Blemy thought to himself as he walked down the dark hall. He felt something under his feet. He looked down to find a mechanic’s hat with goggles. “Thank you, God! This is exactly what I need!” exclaimed Blemy, placing the hat on top of his head. “This must be my lucky day,” he thought to himself, beaming.

His real name was Blasphemy, but everyone called him Blemy for short. It was the name his mother gave him because she had cursed God the day he was born. Blemy was an ordinary guy with an ordinary job as one of the ship’s mechanics. He wasn’t the brightest bulb on the chandelier, but he was a kind man. Blemy did not have much, but as long as he was still breathing, he was happy.

Blemy sauntered down the starboard of the ship, smiling and waving to all his crewmates. He had a few minutes to spare before work, so he decided to visit his friend Doc, the doctor. Doc was a very smart man. Blemy knew he wasn’t smart, but he liked how Doc never made him feel bad about his low IQ.

After greeting Blemy, Doc pointed at his head and asked, “Where did you get that hat? It looks very handsome on you.”

“This ol’ thing? I found it in the bottom of my dresser this morning.”

“Can I have a look at it?”

Blemy took the hat off his head and gingerly handed it to Doc. Doc examined it.

“Mind if I try it?”

A sudden feeling of possessiveness washed over Blemy. For reasons unknown to him, he snatched the hat back.

“On second thought, no. It’s my hat.”

“I was just going to try it on,” said Doc. “I wasn’t going to steal it.”

“Right, I’m sorry,” apologized Blemy. “I don’t know what came over me.”

“Still, I must confess, I borrowed your swiss army knife the other day without asking you. I had a last—minute emergency operation where I needed it, and I figured you would be okay with it being gone for a couple of minutes. But alas, I must apologize. I lost it.”

“You lost it?” growled Blemy angrily. He had never owned anything as a child, so when he became an adult he decided to buy something for himself with the money he made. The swiss army knife was Blemy’s most prized possession.

“Easy now, Blemy. I didn’t mean to lose it.”

“You don’t understand,” Blemy huffed. “I’m not upset that you borrowed the knife, but you did it without asking me! You know how much that knife meant to me.”

“I know, but I can buy you a better one brand new.”

“I don’t want a new knife!” bellowed Blemy, clenching his fists.

“Calm down, Blemy. There’s no need to get angry. How can I make it up to you?”

Blemy wanted to forgive Doc, but he heard a little voice in his head reminding him that Doc lost his most valuable possession, and must pay. Blemy clenched his fists, drew his arm back, and punched Doc in the face. Doc fell onto the floor and held his bleed-ing nose.

“Blemy, I’m sorry! What’s come over you?

“That’s it! Give the man what he deserves!” Blemy heard the voice chime in his head. With that, Blemy grabbed Doc by the collar. His hand reached for the wrench on his tool belt. Acting only on instincts, Blemy drew the wrench, and struck Doc in the head. Tears began to form in Blemy’s eyes as Doc took his final gasp of air. Then, he was out cold. Blemy’s eyes widened as he gazed at the limp body in his hands. But the voice hissed, “Finish him off!” Possessed by an unexplainable rage, Blemy hit Doc repeatedly until finally he was through.

When he came to his senses, Blemy stared in horror from the bloody wrench to his hands dripping with crimson liquid. He killed the doctor! Now there was no one to save the sick people on board. Even worse, he killed his best friend! How could he ever for-give himself?

No, it was the voice’s fault! If he had not listened to it, Doc would still be alive. Over-whelmed with confusion and sadness, Blemy wept bitterly.

I can’t believe I killed an innocent man, and on top of that, a friendship. No, it wasn’t my fault. I didn’t fuel the anger that drove this kind, innocent man to kill. All I want is to find my daughter and have her avenge my death. I will need to find a new host. Where shall I go now?