BREAKING: Cacho and Murray bag victories at the LUCC executive elections

The Lawrence University Community Council (LUCC) released the results of the recently concluded executive elections to The Lawrentian. Junior Rufino Cacho won the presidential election, while sophomore Colleen Murray succeeded in the vice presidential race.

There is a 3-day period available for any contesting of the election. After this period, the results will become official pending General Council approval on Monday, January 22nd.

The Lawrentian congratulates both the winners and wishes them best of luck in the year ahead.