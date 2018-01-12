Clubs advertise and inform at Winter Activities Fair

Sophomores Alex Dahl, Allegra Taylor and Claire Zimmerman promote their club at the Winter Activities Fair.

Photo by Sara Nocton

The annual Winter Activities Fair was held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Somerset Room in Warch Campus Center. The Activities Fair was open to all Lawrence students and all student organizations and offered new and returning students the opportunity to explore all the winter organizations that are being offered.

Around 55 student organizations were present, offering information to interested students about their clubs and events. The groups present ranged from winter athletics such as Ultimate Frisbee, Lawrence Crew (rowing club) and Hockey to academic clubs such as the Society of Physics Students and the LU Geological Society. Everything offered in between was represented as well, from sororities and fraternities to cultural clubs and interest groups.

A full list of on-campus student organizations, including ones not present at the Winter Activities Fair, can be found on the Lawrence website under Student Life > Campus Life-Activities > Directory of Student Organizations. Information, meeting times, places and contacts for each group are listed there.