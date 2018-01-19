Scientista holds mixer for the STEMM-interested

Lawrence Women in Science: Scientista held a mixer and Q&A on Friday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. on the first floor lounge of Hiett Hall. The event encouraged women and non-binary students interested in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine STEMM fields to engage in informal conversation with STEMM professors.

“Scientista offers a welcoming community with unique, focused meeting topics,” said Scientista co-president, junior Fry Intia. The goal of Scientista is to offer support for women and non-binary members of the STEMM community here on campus. Sophomore and co-president Elizabeth Bridgwater commented, “We want to address issues brought up by the hiring and wage gap.”

The faculty in attendance at the event were Walter Schober Professor of Environmental Studies and Professor of Geology Marcia Bjornerud, Assistant Professor of Chemistry Allison Fleshman and Assistant Professor of Chemistry Deanna Donohue. The professors answered questions and addressed concerns from the students present about careers in STEMM fields, graduate school and the role of women in male-dominated careers.

Scientista’s upcoming events include their annual trip to Bjorklunden the weekend of February 16 and a midterm de-stressor event. The Bjork trip is open to all women and non-binary students interested in the STEMM fields. Students will have an opportunity to talk with alumni on the trip and learn more about science careers after Lawrence.

Scientista has regular meeting times Mondays at 7 p.m. in Steitz Hall of Science, room 127. All are invited to attend and learn more.