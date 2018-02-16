World News

Compiled by Dannielle Konz

Korea

The twenty-third Winter Olympic Games opened on Friday, Feb. 9. In a sign of peace, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shook hands at the opening ceremonies. This marks the first time that a member of the North Korean ruling dynasty has visited the South since the end of the Korean War in 1953. Additionally, athletes from North and South Korea marched in the opening ceremonies under a unified flag for the first time in 11 years, giving hope that the divided nations may one day find peace. (CNN)

Pakistan

According to the Pakistani Taliban, senior militant Khalid Mehsud was killed in a U.S. drone attack on Thursday, February 8. Mehsud was a deputy leader of the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is the main faction of hardline Islamist Pakistani Taliban. TTP has been blamed for many suicide bombings and other attacks. Mehsud’s death may further reduce the Pakistani Taliban’s activities. (BBC)

South Africa

A suspected big cat poacher was eaten by lions near the Kruger National Park in South Africa over the weekend. A spokesperson from the local police said it seemed as though the victim was poaching in the park when he was attacked. The big cats’ body parts are used in traditional medicine around the world and their bones are in high demand in South East Asia as a substitute for tiger bones. (BBC)

Russia

A passenger jet crashed just minutes after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on Sunday, Feb 11, killing all 71 people on board. The cause of the crash is uncertain, but bad weather, human error or technical failure are all possible causes. The plane was en route to Orsk in the Ural Mountains. The wreckage and bodies are scattered over about 74 acres and more than 700 people are helping search through the deep snow. (BBC)

Syria

At least 229 people were killed and at least 700 injured in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held area east of Syria’s capital, from Monday, Feb. 5 to Thursday, Feb. 8. The city endured four days of airstrikes and shelling by Russian-backed Syrian forces. Three medical facilities were damaged in attacks. Eastern Ghouta has been surrounded by Syrian forces for more than four years with nearly 400,000 civilians trapped in the area, about half thought to be children. The United Nations has called for an immediate month-long ceasefire in Syria. (CNN)