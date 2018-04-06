BIG PICTURE small space

On Wednesday, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the bell in the cupola of Main Hall tolled 39 times at 6:01p.m. The lifelong civil rights crusader and advocate for racial equality was killed in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

In an email sent to the Lawrence community, President Mark Burstein quoted from the speech King delivered the night before his death, “Let us rise up tonight with a greater readiness. Let us stand with a greater determination. And let us move on in these powerful days, these days of challenge to make America what it ought to be. We have an opportunity to make America a better nation.”

Photo by Allegra Taylor