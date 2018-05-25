BBC to welcome on and off-campus bands for LUaroo

This coming Memorial Day weekend, LUaroo will be taking over the quad. The music will run from noon to 11 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27.

“I’m really excited about all the bands,” said junior and Band Booking Committee (BBC) member Georgia Greenberg. “We tried to find a diverse set of musicians that will also be good for a festival setting.” This year’s lineup includes Empress Of, Kweku Collins, Terror Pigeon, several on-campus groups including Jamil and the Litterbox Kids, B. Lilly, Rat Park and much more. The Booking Committee is also excited to welcome a recent addition to the lineup, Akenya.

On the topic of choosing groups to bring to campus, Greenberg said, “We try to find groups that are a good fit for campus. Then we reach out to their people and see if they are available.” Many on-campus groups also volunteer to perform at LUaroo and add familiar color to the musical lineup.

A grilled cheese truck will be present for the festivities, offering food for viewers.

For the first time, the Band Booking Committee will be hosting an afterparty in the Esch Hurvis room on the second floor of the Warch Campus Center after the festivities on Saturday, May 26. There will be DJ sets, dancing and lots of fun. All are invited.

The Band Booking Committee also said on the topic of LUaroo, “LUCC really values this kind of event, and we think it is super important that there is a student-organized event like this to create the kind of music scene we want on campus. So, we are very lucky and very excited!”

For more information as well as exciting announcements about the event, find the LUaroo events on Facebook.