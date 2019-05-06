LUCC-Y News

This is the beginning of a weekly series of updates from Lawrence University Community Council (LUCC). This week, LUCC is happy to introduce its cabinet!
President
Maria Poimenidou
She/Her/Her’s
Majors: biochemistry and economics with a concentration in innovation and entrepreneurship
Fun Fact: I am afraid of the dark.
Vice President
Ghania Imran
She/Her/Her’s
Major: biology
Fun Fact: I’ve touched a python.
Public Relations Secretary
Kye Harris
She/Her/Her’s
Majors: ethnic studies and economics with a concentration in innovation and entrepreneurship
Fun Fact: I played rugby in high school and yes, it was tackle.
Finance Secretary
Hung Nguyen
He/Him/His
Majors: piano performance and anthropology
Fun Fact: I love spicy food because I’m a spicy person?
Parliamentarian
Nathan Williams
He/Him/His
Majors: philosophy and something else
Fun Fact: I am currently asleep and Karl is writing this for me and Karl is the only fun thing in my life.
General Secretary
Galini Poimenidou
She/Her/Her’s
Majors: biochemistry and economics
Fun Fact: My twin is the president, but I was in cabinet first so don’t come at me with the nepotism card.
Cabinet Special Project Coordinator
Meralis Alvarez
She/Her/Her’s
Major: global studies. Minor: Spanish
Fun Fact: I’m just here to enlighten you all and I’m having fun while doing it. I freaking LOVE to sing and LIVE for Rupauls Drag Race.
Treasurer
Karl Painter
He/Him/His
Major: chemistry
Fun Fact: I have been in four plays and only once played a male character and it was Troy Bolton.
General council is bi-weekly on Wednesdays 4:30-6 p.m. in the Pusey Room in the Warch Campus Center.
Our committees are Student Welfare, SAASHA, CODA, CCSE and Residence Life.
Some projects LUCC is currently working on: finalizing the list of re-recognized organizations and newly recognized organizations for the year, evaluating student organizations budgets for next fall term, getting Zoom technology for our general council meetings in Pusey so students ccan tune in live and stay up to date with LUCC, gender inclusive bathrooms and facilities are also a project ongoing right now in the Student Welfare committee.