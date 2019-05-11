Horoscopes: The signs as 2019 Met Gala looks that did not follow the theme

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19) – Kendall Jenner and her monochromatic Hunger Games garbage dress.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20) – Kris Jenner, I am literally at a loss for words.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20) – Gisele Bündchen in a rose gold sheath of ugly.

Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22) – Jennifer Lopez dripping in fake diamonds but not camp!

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22) – Liza Koshy looking like the Titanic.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22) – Miley Cyrus, who had so much potential considering some of her past looks (ahem 2015 VMA’s).

Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22) – Every straight man in a black suit. Wasn’t expecting to see so many stage hands/security guards on the pink carpet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) – Karlie Kloss and her Twix bar ensemble.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) – Benedict Cumbersome looking like an antebellum lawyer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) – Lena Dunham I hate you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) – Gwyneth Paltrow in a pastel muumuu nightie here to babysit your kids!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20) – Hailey Bieber wishes she was Gillian Anderson à la 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.