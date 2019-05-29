Horoscopes: The signs as dogs

Aries (March 21 – April 19) – My friend Hannah’s dog named Jenna.
Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Glenn Close’s Havanese named Pippin.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – My uncle’s golden doodle named Strider.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – My cousin’s Tibetan spaniel named Misty. RIP.
Leo (July 23 – August 22) – Revere the golden retriever who comes to Warch sometimes.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22) – Simone’s toy poodle Reggie.
Libra (September 23 – October 22) – Professor Peregrine’s Bichon named Frisé.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) – Simone’s Havanese who is also named Pippin.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) – The grey standard poodle who hangs out in Main Hall sometimes.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) – Curt’s dog named Tilly.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) – Celine’s dog named Ginger.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20) – There is this guy with a feather in his hat who takes walks with his scrappy Winn-Dixie-looking dog around campus. You are that dog.